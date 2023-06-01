After batting .220 with a triple, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres (who will start Joe Musgrove) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Padres.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is batting .205 with three doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
  • Segura enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .273.
  • In 24 of 47 games this year (51.1%) Segura has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (21.3%).
  • In 47 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Segura has driven in a run in seven games this season (14.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 12 games this year (25.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.200 AVG .172
.254 OBP .213
.218 SLG .207
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
3 RBI 0
11/4 K/BB 11/2
1 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 22
16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (9.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
  • Padres pitchers combine to give up 59 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Musgrove gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.64 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up a 5.64 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
