After batting .220 with a triple, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres (who will start Joe Musgrove) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Padres.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .205 with three doubles, a triple and 12 walks.

Segura enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .273.

In 24 of 47 games this year (51.1%) Segura has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (21.3%).

In 47 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Segura has driven in a run in seven games this season (14.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 12 games this year (25.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .200 AVG .172 .254 OBP .213 .218 SLG .207 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 0 11/4 K/BB 11/2 1 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 22 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (9.1%)

