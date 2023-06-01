Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .220 with a triple, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres (who will start Joe Musgrove) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Padres.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .205 with three doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
- Segura enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .273.
- In 24 of 47 games this year (51.1%) Segura has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (21.3%).
- In 47 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Segura has driven in a run in seven games this season (14.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 12 games this year (25.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.200
|AVG
|.172
|.254
|OBP
|.213
|.218
|SLG
|.207
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|0
|11/4
|K/BB
|11/2
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (36.4%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (9.1%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 59 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Musgrove gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.64 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 5.64 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
