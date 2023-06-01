Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates take the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Butler, in his most recent game (May 29 win against the Celtics) put up 28 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Butler's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 22.9 24.3 Rebounds 7.5 5.9 7.4 Assists 5.5 5.3 6.6 PRA 40.5 34.1 38.3 PR 34.5 28.8 31.7 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.9



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Nuggets

Butler is responsible for attempting 12.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.9 per game.

He's knocked down 0.6 threes per game, or 3.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Butler's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the league, allowing 112.5 points per game.

Conceding 40.8 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best team in the league.

The Nuggets concede 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 32 24 10 9 1 0 1 12/30/2022 38 17 6 8 0 0 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.