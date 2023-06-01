The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.370 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 120 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

  • Wendle is batting .167 with two doubles, two triples and six walks.
  • In nine of 20 games this year, Wendle got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 20 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Wendle has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three games this year (15.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
.000 AVG .167
.111 OBP .167
.000 SLG .417
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
2/1 K/BB 2/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
8 GP 12
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Musgrove makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.64 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.64, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.