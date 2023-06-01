The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.370 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 120 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Read More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .167 with two doubles, two triples and six walks.

In nine of 20 games this year, Wendle got a hit, but only one each time.

In 20 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Wendle has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three games this year (15.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 .000 AVG .167 .111 OBP .167 .000 SLG .417 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 2/1 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 8 GP 12 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

