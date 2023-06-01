Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.370 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 120 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .167 with two doubles, two triples and six walks.
- In nine of 20 games this year, Wendle got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 20 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Wendle has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three games this year (15.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.167
|.111
|OBP
|.167
|.000
|SLG
|.417
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|2/1
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (8.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.64 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.64, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
