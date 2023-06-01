Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Jorge Soler (.780 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (50) this season while batting .248 with 27 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 99th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- Soler has gotten a hit in 31 of 54 games this year (57.4%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (24.1%).
- He has homered in 15 games this year (27.8%), homering in 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has had an RBI in 18 games this year (33.3%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (18.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.0%.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.215
|.306
|OBP
|.311
|.567
|SLG
|.446
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|9
|19/4
|K/BB
|21/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (57.1%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (28.6%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (57.1%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (32.1%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (39.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (2-2 with a 5.64 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.64, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
