On Thursday, Jorge Soler (.780 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (50) this season while batting .248 with 27 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 99th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Soler has gotten a hit in 31 of 54 games this year (57.4%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (24.1%).

He has homered in 15 games this year (27.8%), homering in 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has had an RBI in 18 games this year (33.3%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (18.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.0%.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .215 .306 OBP .311 .567 SLG .446 11 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 9 19/4 K/BB 21/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 28 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (57.1%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (28.6%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (57.1%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (32.1%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (39.3%)

