Kyle Lowry could make a big impact for the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Lowry, in his previous game (May 29 win against the Celtics) put up seven points, seven rebounds and five assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on Lowry's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 11.2 8.2 Rebounds 2.5 4.1 3.8 Assists 3.5 5.1 4.5 PRA -- 20.4 16.5 PR 10.5 15.3 12 3PM 0.5 1.9 1.2



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Nuggets

Lowry is responsible for attempting 6.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.8 per game.

He's put up 5.6 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the league, allowing 112.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Nuggets have conceded 40.8 rebounds per contest, which is best in the NBA.

The Nuggets allow 25.7 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are third in the NBA, giving up 11.4 makes per game.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/30/2022 32 3 2 3 1 1 1

