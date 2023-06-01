Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.378 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Padres Player Props
|Marlins vs Padres Pitching Matchup
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.438), slugging percentage (.466) and OPS (.904) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.
- Arraez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 during his last outings.
- Arraez has had a hit in 42 of 51 games this season (82.4%), including multiple hits 22 times (43.1%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- Arraez has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (31.4%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (7.8%).
- He has scored in 17 of 51 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.393
|AVG
|.403
|.441
|OBP
|.471
|.426
|SLG
|.548
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|3/5
|K/BB
|6/8
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|21 (80.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (84.0%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (44.0%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Musgrove (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.64 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.64, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.