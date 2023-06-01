The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.378 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.438), slugging percentage (.466) and OPS (.904) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Arraez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 during his last outings.

Arraez has had a hit in 42 of 51 games this season (82.4%), including multiple hits 22 times (43.1%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Arraez has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (31.4%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (7.8%).

He has scored in 17 of 51 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .393 AVG .403 .441 OBP .471 .426 SLG .548 2 XBH 6 0 HR 1 7 RBI 6 3/5 K/BB 6/8 1 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 25 21 (80.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (84.0%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (44.0%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings