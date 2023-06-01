Thursday's game that pits the Miami Marlins (29-27) versus the San Diego Padres (25-30) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Marlins. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on June 1.

The Padres will call on Joe Musgrove (2-2) versus the Marlins and Jesus Luzardo (4-3).

Marlins vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marlins vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Marlins 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 4-1.

When it comes to the total, Miami and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Marlins have a 3-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in four of those games).

The Marlins have won in 16, or 51.6%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Miami has a win-loss record of 12-15 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Miami is No. 27 in baseball scoring 3.7 runs per game (209 total runs).

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.32 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Schedule