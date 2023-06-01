Rougned Odor and Yuli Gurriel will look to continue their recent offensive production when the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins take the field at LoanDepot park on Thursday, at 1:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +100 moneyline odds. San Diego is the run-line favorite (-1.5). An 8-run over/under is set for this game.

Marlins vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -120 +100 8 -105 -115 -1.5 +140 -165

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-1.

When it comes to the total, the Marlins and their foes are 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests.

The Marlins' record against the spread is 3-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in four of those games).

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (51.6%) in those games.

Miami has entered 27 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 12-15 in those contests.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Miami have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 24 of 55 chances this season.

The Marlins have posted a record of 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-12 14-15 13-14 15-13 20-18 8-9

