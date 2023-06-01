How to Watch the Marlins vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler hit the field at LoanDepot park against Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres on Thursday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Padres vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Padres vs Marlins Player Props
|Padres vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins have hit 54 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- Miami is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
- The Marlins have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
- Miami has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 209 (3.7 per game).
- The Marlins have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Marlins rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- Miami averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.
- Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.32 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.347 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jesus Luzardo (4-3) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 12th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
- He has five quality starts in 11 chances this season.
- Luzardo has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/26/2023
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Reid Detmers
|5/27/2023
|Angels
|W 8-5
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|-
|5/28/2023
|Angels
|W 2-0
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/30/2023
|Padres
|L 9-4
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Ryan Weathers
|5/31/2023
|Padres
|W 2-1
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Blake Snell
|6/1/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Joe Musgrove
|6/2/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Hogan Harris
|6/3/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Luis Medina
|6/4/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Paul Blackburn
|6/5/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|-
|6/6/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Zack Greinke
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.