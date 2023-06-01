The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler hit the field at LoanDepot park against Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

Marlins vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 54 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Miami is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

Miami has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 209 (3.7 per game).

The Marlins have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Marlins rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Miami averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.32 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.347 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesus Luzardo (4-3) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

He has five quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Luzardo has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Jesús Luzardo Reid Detmers 5/27/2023 Angels W 8-5 Away Edward Cabrera - 5/28/2023 Angels W 2-0 Away Eury Pérez Patrick Sandoval 5/30/2023 Padres L 9-4 Home Sandy Alcantara Ryan Weathers 5/31/2023 Padres W 2-1 Home Braxton Garrett Blake Snell 6/1/2023 Padres - Home Jesús Luzardo Joe Musgrove 6/2/2023 Athletics - Home Edward Cabrera Hogan Harris 6/3/2023 Athletics - Home Eury Pérez Luis Medina 6/4/2023 Athletics - Home Sandy Alcantara Paul Blackburn 6/5/2023 Royals - Home Braxton Garrett - 6/6/2023 Royals - Home Jesús Luzardo Zack Greinke

