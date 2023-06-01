Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (25-30) will visit Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins (29-27) at LoanDepot park on Thursday, June 1, with a start time of 1:10 PM ET.

The Padres are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Marlins (+100). San Diego is a 1.5-run favorite (at +140 odds). The total is 8 runs for this game.

Marlins vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Joe Musgrove - SD (2-2, 5.64 ERA) vs Jesus Luzardo - MIA (4-3, 3.67 ERA)

Marlins vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 33 times and won 16, or 48.5%, of those games.

The Padres have gone 15-14 (winning 51.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Padres have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have won in 16, or 51.6%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious 12 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+195) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+170) Jean Segura 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+240)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 4th

