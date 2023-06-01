Player props can be found for Juan Soto and Jorge Soler, among others, when the San Diego Padres visit the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Padres Game Info

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Soler Stats

Soler has recorded 50 hits with 10 doubles, 17 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 35 runs.

He's slashed .248/.333/.550 on the year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres May. 31 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 27 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Angels May. 26 1-for-5 1 1 1 4

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Arraez Stats

Luis Arraez has 72 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run, 18 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .381/.438/.466 on the year.

Arraez has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .351 with a double, four walks and five RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 31 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres May. 30 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Angels May. 28 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Angels May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Angels May. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Joe Musgrove Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Musgrove Stats

Joe Musgrove (2-2) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Musgrove will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Musgrove Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees May. 26 6.1 6 1 1 6 0 vs. Red Sox May. 20 5.0 6 4 4 6 1 at Dodgers May. 13 5.2 8 4 4 5 4 vs. Dodgers May. 7 5.0 2 1 0 5 3 vs. Giants Apr. 29 3.1 6 7 7 3 1

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soto Stats

Soto has 49 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 52 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .263/.424/.500 slash line on the season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 30 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 1 at Yankees May. 28 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 26 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has seven doubles, seven home runs, 25 walks and 20 RBI (52 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a .257/.346/.396 slash line on the year.

Bogaerts brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a walk and an RBI.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins May. 31 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Yankees May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 27 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 26 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1

