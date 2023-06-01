The San Diego Padres (25-30) and Miami Marlins (29-27) play a rubber match on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Padres will look to Joe Musgrove (2-2) versus the Marlins and Jesus Luzardo (4-3).

Marlins vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (2-2, 5.64 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (4-3, 3.67 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo (4-3) takes the mound first for the Marlins in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.67 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.67, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .275 against him.

Luzardo has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Luzardo is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Musgrove

Musgrove (2-2) will take the mound for the Padres, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.64 and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .278 in six games this season.

He has one quality starts in six chances this season.

Musgrove has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

