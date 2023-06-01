Max Strus and his Miami Heat teammates face the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Strus had eight points in his previous game, which ended in a 103-84 win against the Celtics.

Below, we dig into Strus' stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.5 11.0 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 3.5 Assists -- 2.1 1.1 PRA -- 16.8 15.6 PR 12.5 14.7 14.5 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.2



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Max Strus Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Max Strus has made 4.1 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 10.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 20.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Strus' Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets concede 112.5 points per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

Conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the best squad in the NBA.

The Nuggets allow 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Max Strus vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 42 23 7 4 4 0 1 12/30/2022 33 19 3 0 4 0 0

