Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Nick Fortes (batting .351 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Padres.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .243 with a double, three home runs and six walks.
- Fortes has picked up a hit in 20 of 34 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (8.8%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In eight games this year (23.5%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 34 games so far this season.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.300
|AVG
|.125
|.323
|OBP
|.205
|.400
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|13/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|20
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (50.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (25.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (20.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Musgrove (2-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.64 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the New York Yankees, the righty went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.64, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .278 batting average against him.
