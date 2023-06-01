On Thursday, Nick Fortes (batting .351 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Padres.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .243 with a double, three home runs and six walks.

Fortes has picked up a hit in 20 of 34 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (8.8%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In eight games this year (23.5%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 34 games so far this season.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .300 AVG .125 .323 OBP .205 .400 SLG .125 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 13/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 20 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

