On Thursday, Nick Fortes (batting .351 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Padres.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is batting .243 with a double, three home runs and six walks.
  • Fortes has picked up a hit in 20 of 34 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this year (8.8%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In eight games this year (23.5%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 34 games so far this season.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
.300 AVG .125
.323 OBP .205
.400 SLG .125
1 XBH 0
1 HR 0
4 RBI 1
4/1 K/BB 13/4
1 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 20
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres will send Musgrove (2-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.64 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday against the New York Yankees, the righty went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.64, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .278 batting average against him.
