Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.371 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .282 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 67.6% of his games this year (23 of 34), with multiple hits nine times (26.5%).
- Looking at the 34 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (8.8%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 12 games this season (35.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 11 games this season (32.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.242
|AVG
|.265
|.265
|OBP
|.315
|.303
|SLG
|.469
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|7
|4/0
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|20
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (80.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (35.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.64 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.64, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
