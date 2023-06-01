The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.371 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel is hitting .282 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 67.6% of his games this year (23 of 34), with multiple hits nine times (26.5%).
  • Looking at the 34 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (8.8%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gurriel has driven in a run in 12 games this season (35.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In 11 games this season (32.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.242 AVG .265
.265 OBP .315
.303 SLG .469
2 XBH 4
0 HR 3
0 RBI 7
4/0 K/BB 5/4
0 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 20
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (80.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (35.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Musgrove gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.64 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • In six games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.64, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
