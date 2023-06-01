The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.371 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .282 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks.

Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 67.6% of his games this year (23 of 34), with multiple hits nine times (26.5%).

Looking at the 34 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (8.8%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 12 games this season (35.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 11 games this season (32.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .242 AVG .265 .265 OBP .315 .303 SLG .469 2 XBH 4 0 HR 3 0 RBI 7 4/0 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 20 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (80.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (35.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (50.0%)

