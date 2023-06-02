Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Athletics - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan De La Cruz and his .444 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Oakland Athletics and Shintaro Fujinami on June 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Discover More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .295 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- He ranks 19th in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- De La Cruz has had a hit in 33 of 51 games this year (64.7%), including multiple hits 14 times (27.5%).
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (13.7%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- De La Cruz has had an RBI in 14 games this season (27.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 51 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.241
|AVG
|.270
|.241
|OBP
|.329
|.259
|SLG
|.429
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|9
|21/0
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|18 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (30.8%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (15.4%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.63).
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.7 per game).
- Fujinami (2-5 with a 12.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the righty tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Atlanta Braves without surrendering a hit.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 12.00, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
