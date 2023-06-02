Bryan De La Cruz and his .444 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Oakland Athletics and Shintaro Fujinami on June 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami

Shintaro Fujinami TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .295 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

De La Cruz has had a hit in 33 of 51 games this year (64.7%), including multiple hits 14 times (27.5%).

Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (13.7%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

De La Cruz has had an RBI in 14 games this season (27.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 of 51 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .241 AVG .270 .241 OBP .329 .259 SLG .429 1 XBH 6 0 HR 2 1 RBI 9 21/0 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 26 18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings