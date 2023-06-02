Garrett Cooper -- with an on-base percentage of .154 in his past 10 games, 118 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Oakland Athletics, with Shintaro Fujinami on the mound, on June 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Padres.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .235.
  • Cooper has had a hit in 26 of 39 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits six times (15.4%).
  • Looking at the 39 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (12.8%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 13 games this season (33.3%), Cooper has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (15.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 10 of 39 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
.259 AVG .289
.273 OBP .349
.352 SLG .500
2 XBH 4
1 HR 2
4 RBI 9
16/0 K/BB 13/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 20
14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (20.0%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.63).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 99 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
  • Fujinami gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 12.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Atlanta Braves without allowing a hit.
  • The 29-year-old has put up a 12.00 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
