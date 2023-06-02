Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Athletics - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Garrett Cooper -- with an on-base percentage of .154 in his past 10 games, 118 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Oakland Athletics, with Shintaro Fujinami on the mound, on June 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Padres.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .235.
- Cooper has had a hit in 26 of 39 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits six times (15.4%).
- Looking at the 39 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (12.8%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 13 games this season (33.3%), Cooper has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (15.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 of 39 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.259
|AVG
|.289
|.273
|OBP
|.349
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|16/0
|K/BB
|13/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|14 (73.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (20.0%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.63).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 99 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- Fujinami gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 12.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Atlanta Braves without allowing a hit.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 12.00 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.