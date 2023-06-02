Garrett Cooper -- with an on-base percentage of .154 in his past 10 games, 118 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Oakland Athletics, with Shintaro Fujinami on the mound, on June 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Padres.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami

Shintaro Fujinami TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Read More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .235.

Cooper has had a hit in 26 of 39 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits six times (15.4%).

Looking at the 39 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (12.8%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 13 games this season (33.3%), Cooper has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (15.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 of 39 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .259 AVG .289 .273 OBP .349 .352 SLG .500 2 XBH 4 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 16/0 K/BB 13/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 20 14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (20.0%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings