Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Athletics - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.240 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Shintaro Fujinami and the Oakland Athletics at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is batting .236 with nine doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- Hampson has had a hit in 22 of 39 games this year (56.4%), including multiple hits three times (7.7%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Hampson has driven in a run in seven games this year (17.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 11 of 39 games so far this season.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.308
|AVG
|.235
|.379
|OBP
|.235
|.577
|SLG
|.324
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|8/2
|K/BB
|9/0
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|22
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.5%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (22.7%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (18.2%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.63 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 99 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- Fujinami makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 12.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when the righty threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Atlanta Braves without allowing a hit.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 12.00 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .282 to opposing batters.
