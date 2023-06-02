The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.240 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Shintaro Fujinami and the Oakland Athletics at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is batting .236 with nine doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Hampson has had a hit in 22 of 39 games this year (56.4%), including multiple hits three times (7.7%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Hampson has driven in a run in seven games this year (17.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 11 of 39 games so far this season.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .308 AVG .235 .379 OBP .235 .577 SLG .324 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 8/2 K/BB 9/0 1 SB 1 Home Away 17 GP 22 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.5%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (22.7%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

