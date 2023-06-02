Jacob Stallings -- hitting .207 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Oakland Athletics, with Shintaro Fujinami on the hill, on June 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami

Shintaro Fujinami TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is hitting .148 with five doubles and eight walks.

In 11 of 28 games this year, Stallings has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 28 games played this season, he has not homered.

Stallings has driven in a run in five games this year (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six games this year (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 .161 AVG .042 .235 OBP .115 .226 SLG .083 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 1 13/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 12 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings