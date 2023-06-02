Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Athletics - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jacob Stallings -- hitting .207 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Oakland Athletics, with Shintaro Fujinami on the hill, on June 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is hitting .148 with five doubles and eight walks.
- In 11 of 28 games this year, Stallings has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 28 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Stallings has driven in a run in five games this year (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six games this year (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|.161
|AVG
|.042
|.235
|OBP
|.115
|.226
|SLG
|.083
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|13/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.63 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 99 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
- Fujinami makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 12.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Atlanta Braves without surrendering a hit.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 12.00, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
