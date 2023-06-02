Jacob Stallings -- hitting .207 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Oakland Athletics, with Shintaro Fujinami on the hill, on June 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is hitting .148 with five doubles and eight walks.
  • In 11 of 28 games this year, Stallings has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 28 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Stallings has driven in a run in five games this year (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six games this year (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
.161 AVG .042
.235 OBP .115
.226 SLG .083
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 1
13/3 K/BB 3/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 12
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 6.63 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 99 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
  • Fujinami makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 12.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Atlanta Braves without surrendering a hit.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 12.00, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.