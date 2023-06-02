After batting .175 with a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Shintaro Fujinami) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami

Shintaro Fujinami TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura has three doubles, a triple and 12 walks while hitting .201.

Segura has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 48 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.8% of them.

He has not gone deep in his 48 games this season.

In seven games this season, Segura has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in 12 of 48 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .200 AVG .172 .254 OBP .213 .218 SLG .207 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 0 11/4 K/BB 11/2 1 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 22 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (9.1%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings