Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Athletics - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .175 with a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Shintaro Fujinami) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura has three doubles, a triple and 12 walks while hitting .201.
- Segura has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 48 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.8% of them.
- He has not gone deep in his 48 games this season.
- In seven games this season, Segura has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in 12 of 48 games so far this year.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.200
|AVG
|.172
|.254
|OBP
|.213
|.218
|SLG
|.207
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|0
|11/4
|K/BB
|11/2
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (36.4%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (9.1%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.63 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.7 per game).
- Fujinami makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 12.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Atlanta Braves without surrendering a hit.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 12.00 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
