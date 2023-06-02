After batting .175 with a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Shintaro Fujinami) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura has three doubles, a triple and 12 walks while hitting .201.
  • Segura has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 48 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.8% of them.
  • He has not gone deep in his 48 games this season.
  • In seven games this season, Segura has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in 12 of 48 games so far this year.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.200 AVG .172
.254 OBP .213
.218 SLG .207
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
3 RBI 0
11/4 K/BB 11/2
1 SB 1
Home Away
26 GP 22
16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (9.1%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 6.63 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Fujinami makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 12.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Atlanta Braves without surrendering a hit.
  • In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 12.00 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
