Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Oakland Athletics, with Shintaro Fujinami on the mound, on June 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Shintaro Fujinami

BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .272 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

Berti has gotten a hit in 32 of 47 games this season (68.1%), including 10 multi-hit games (21.3%).

In 47 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Berti has driven in a run in eight games this year (17.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 36.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 .264 AVG .267 .298 OBP .333 .302 SLG .417 2 XBH 5 0 HR 2 4 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 14/6 2 SB 4 Home Away 20 GP 27 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

