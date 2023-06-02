Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Oakland Athletics, with Shintaro Fujinami on the mound, on June 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is hitting .272 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • Berti has gotten a hit in 32 of 47 games this season (68.1%), including 10 multi-hit games (21.3%).
  • In 47 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
  • Berti has driven in a run in eight games this year (17.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 36.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 18
.264 AVG .267
.298 OBP .333
.302 SLG .417
2 XBH 5
0 HR 2
4 RBI 4
9/3 K/BB 14/6
2 SB 4
Home Away
20 GP 27
13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 6.63 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Fujinami (2-5 with a 12.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Atlanta Braves without surrendering a hit.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 12.00, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
