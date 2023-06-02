Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Athletics - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Oakland Athletics, with Shintaro Fujinami on the mound, on June 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .272 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
- Berti has gotten a hit in 32 of 47 games this season (68.1%), including 10 multi-hit games (21.3%).
- In 47 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Berti has driven in a run in eight games this year (17.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 36.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|.264
|AVG
|.267
|.298
|OBP
|.333
|.302
|SLG
|.417
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|14/6
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|27
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (70.4%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.4%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.63 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.7 per game).
- Fujinami (2-5 with a 12.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Atlanta Braves without surrendering a hit.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 12.00, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
