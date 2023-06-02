Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Athletics - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Jorge Soler (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Shintaro Fujinami. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has 51 hits, which is best among Miami hitters this season, while batting .249 with 27 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Soler has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has homered in 27.3% of his games this year, and 7.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 18 games this season (32.7%), Soler has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (18.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.215
|.306
|OBP
|.311
|.567
|SLG
|.446
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|9
|19/4
|K/BB
|21/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (57.1%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (28.6%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (57.1%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (32.1%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (39.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.63).
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.7 per game).
- Fujinami (2-5 with a 12.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Atlanta Braves without surrendering a hit.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 12.00, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .282 against him.
