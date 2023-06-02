On Friday, Jorge Soler (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Shintaro Fujinami. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami

Shintaro Fujinami TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 51 hits, which is best among Miami hitters this season, while batting .249 with 27 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Soler has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has homered in 27.3% of his games this year, and 7.4% of his chances at the plate.

In 18 games this season (32.7%), Soler has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (18.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .215 .306 OBP .311 .567 SLG .446 11 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 9 19/4 K/BB 21/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 28 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (57.1%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (28.6%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (57.1%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (32.1%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (39.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings