Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Athletics - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.389 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Shintaro Fujinami and the Oakland Athletics at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Padres.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of .903, fueled by an OBP of .437 to go with a slugging percentage of .466. All three of those stats rank first among Miami hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.
- Arraez enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .471.
- In 82.7% of his 52 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Arraez has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (32.7%), with more than one RBI in four of them (7.7%).
- In 17 games this year (32.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.393
|AVG
|.403
|.441
|OBP
|.471
|.426
|SLG
|.548
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|3/5
|K/BB
|6/8
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|22 (81.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (84.0%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (44.0%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.63 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.7 per game).
- Fujinami (2-5 with a 12.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when the righty threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Atlanta Braves without giving up a hit.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 12.00 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.