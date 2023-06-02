The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.389 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Shintaro Fujinami and the Oakland Athletics at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Padres.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami

Shintaro Fujinami TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Read More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .903, fueled by an OBP of .437 to go with a slugging percentage of .466. All three of those stats rank first among Miami hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Arraez enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .471.

In 82.7% of his 52 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has homered in just one game this year.

Arraez has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (32.7%), with more than one RBI in four of them (7.7%).

In 17 games this year (32.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .393 AVG .403 .441 OBP .471 .426 SLG .548 2 XBH 6 0 HR 1 7 RBI 6 3/5 K/BB 6/8 1 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 25 22 (81.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (84.0%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (44.0%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings