Marlins vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 2
Friday's contest features the Miami Marlins (29-28) and the Oakland Athletics (12-46) squaring off at LoanDepot park (on June 2) at 6:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Marlins.
The Marlins will give the nod to Edward Cabrera (3-4, 5.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Shintaro Fujinami (2-5, 12.00 ERA).
Marlins vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Marlins vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Marlins 6, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Athletics Player Props
|Marlins vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Marlins Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 1-4.
- Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Marlins are 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 11, or 55%, of those games.
- Miami has played as favorites of -200 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Marlins, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.
- Miami has scored 210 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.42 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 27
|@ Angels
|W 8-5
|Edward Cabrera vs -
|May 28
|@ Angels
|W 2-0
|Eury Pérez vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 30
|Padres
|L 9-4
|Sandy Alcantara vs Ryan Weathers
|May 31
|Padres
|W 2-1
|Braxton Garrett vs Blake Snell
|June 1
|Padres
|L 10-1
|Jesús Luzardo vs Joe Musgrove
|June 2
|Athletics
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Shintaro Fujinami
|June 3
|Athletics
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Luis Medina
|June 4
|Athletics
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Paul Blackburn
|June 5
|Royals
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs TBA
|June 6
|Royals
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Zack Greinke
|June 7
|Royals
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Jordan Lyles
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.