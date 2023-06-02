Friday's contest features the Miami Marlins (29-28) and the Oakland Athletics (12-46) squaring off at LoanDepot park (on June 2) at 6:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Marlins.

The Marlins will give the nod to Edward Cabrera (3-4, 5.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Shintaro Fujinami (2-5, 12.00 ERA).

Marlins vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Marlins 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 1-4.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Marlins are 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 11, or 55%, of those games.

Miami has played as favorites of -200 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Marlins, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

Miami has scored 210 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Marlins' 4.42 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

