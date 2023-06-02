Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins hit the field on Friday at LoanDepot park against Hogan Harris, who is starting for the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The favored Marlins have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +165. The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -200 +165 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 1-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Marlins are 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won 11 of the 20 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (55%).

Miami has played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Marlins have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

Miami has combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times this season for a 25-27-4 record against the over/under.

The Marlins are 3-2-0 ATS this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-13 14-15 13-15 15-13 20-19 8-9

