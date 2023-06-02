Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take the field against Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 24th in MLB play with 54 total home runs.

Miami is 21st in MLB, slugging .392.

The Marlins have the ninth-best batting average in the majors (.257).

Miami has the No. 27 offense in baseball, scoring 3.7 runs per game (210 total runs).

The Marlins' .318 on-base percentage is 18th in baseball.

The Marlins strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 13 mark in the majors.

Miami's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miami has a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins average baseball's 23rd-ranked WHIP (1.349).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Edward Cabrera (3-4 with a 5.02 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season.

In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Cabrera enters the outing with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Cabrera will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 4.7 innings per outing.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Angels W 8-5 Away Edward Cabrera - 5/28/2023 Angels W 2-0 Away Eury Pérez Patrick Sandoval 5/30/2023 Padres L 9-4 Home Sandy Alcantara Ryan Weathers 5/31/2023 Padres W 2-1 Home Braxton Garrett Blake Snell 6/1/2023 Padres L 10-1 Home Jesús Luzardo Joe Musgrove 6/2/2023 Athletics - Home Edward Cabrera Shintaro Fujinami 6/3/2023 Athletics - Home Eury Pérez Luis Medina 6/4/2023 Athletics - Home Sandy Alcantara Paul Blackburn 6/5/2023 Royals - Home Braxton Garrett - 6/6/2023 Royals - Home Jesús Luzardo Zack Greinke 6/7/2023 Royals - Home Edward Cabrera Jordan Lyles

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.