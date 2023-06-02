How to Watch the Marlins vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take the field against Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 24th in MLB play with 54 total home runs.
- Miami is 21st in MLB, slugging .392.
- The Marlins have the ninth-best batting average in the majors (.257).
- Miami has the No. 27 offense in baseball, scoring 3.7 runs per game (210 total runs).
- The Marlins' .318 on-base percentage is 18th in baseball.
- The Marlins strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 13 mark in the majors.
- Miami's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Miami has a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins average baseball's 23rd-ranked WHIP (1.349).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Edward Cabrera (3-4 with a 5.02 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Cabrera enters the outing with two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Cabrera will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 4.7 innings per outing.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Angels
|W 8-5
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|-
|5/28/2023
|Angels
|W 2-0
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/30/2023
|Padres
|L 9-4
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Ryan Weathers
|5/31/2023
|Padres
|W 2-1
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Blake Snell
|6/1/2023
|Padres
|L 10-1
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Joe Musgrove
|6/2/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Shintaro Fujinami
|6/3/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Luis Medina
|6/4/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Paul Blackburn
|6/5/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|-
|6/6/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Zack Greinke
|6/7/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Jordan Lyles
