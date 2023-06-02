Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins (29-28) will face off against Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (12-46) at LoanDepot park on Friday, June 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are -200 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Athletics (+165). The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera - MIA (3-4, 5.02 ERA) vs Shintaro Fujinami - OAK (2-5, 12.00 ERA)

Marlins vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won 11, or 55%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Marlins have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Marlins went 1-4 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Athletics have been victorious in 12, or 21.4%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious five times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Marlins vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yuli Gurriel 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+165) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+175) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+125) Jean Segura 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+165)

Marlins Futures Odds

