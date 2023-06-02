Player prop bet options for Jorge Soler, Esteury Ruiz and others are listed when the Miami Marlins host the Oakland Athletics at LoanDepot park on Friday (at 6:40 PM ET).

Marlins vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Edward Cabrera Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Cabrera Stats

Edward Cabrera (3-4) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Cabrera has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Cabrera Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels May. 27 5.2 4 3 3 5 4 at Rockies May. 22 6.0 5 3 3 6 1 vs. Nationals May. 17 5.0 5 2 2 6 0 at Diamondbacks May. 10 3.1 2 4 4 5 4 at Cubs May. 5 5.0 5 3 3 8 1

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Soler Stats

Soler has collected 51 hits with 10 doubles, 17 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 35 runs.

He has a slash line of .249/.333/.546 on the year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Padres May. 31 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 27 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Luis Arraez has 73 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run, 18 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .382/.437/.466 slash line on the year.

Arraez has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .361 with a double, three walks and six RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jun. 1 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Padres May. 31 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres May. 30 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Angels May. 28 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Angels May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has recorded 60 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He has a .270/.336/.351 slash line so far this year.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Braves May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves May. 29 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Astros May. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has nine doubles, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 32 RBI (44 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .260/.365/.509 on the year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves May. 29 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros May. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

