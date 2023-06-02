Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Athletics on June 2, 2023
Player prop bet options for Jorge Soler, Esteury Ruiz and others are listed when the Miami Marlins host the Oakland Athletics at LoanDepot park on Friday (at 6:40 PM ET).
Marlins vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Edward Cabrera Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Cabrera Stats
- Edward Cabrera (3-4) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 12th start of the season.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Cabrera has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Cabrera Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Angels
|May. 27
|5.2
|4
|3
|3
|5
|4
|at Rockies
|May. 22
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|6
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 17
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|6
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 10
|3.1
|2
|4
|4
|5
|4
|at Cubs
|May. 5
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|8
|1
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Soler Stats
- Soler has collected 51 hits with 10 doubles, 17 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 35 runs.
- He has a slash line of .249/.333/.546 on the year.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Padres
|May. 31
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Arraez Stats
- Luis Arraez has 73 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run, 18 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .382/.437/.466 slash line on the year.
- Arraez has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .361 with a double, three walks and six RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 1
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 31
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 30
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Angels
|May. 28
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Angels
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
Ruiz Stats
- Ruiz has recorded 60 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with 28 stolen bases.
- He has a .270/.336/.351 slash line so far this year.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Braves
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 27
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Rooker Stats
- Brent Rooker has nine doubles, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 32 RBI (44 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .260/.365/.509 on the year.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 29
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
