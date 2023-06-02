The Miami Marlins (29-28) and Oakland Athletics (12-46) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Marlins are coming off a series defeat to the Padres, and the Athletics a series win over the Braves.

The probable pitchers are Edward Cabrera (3-4) for the Marlins and Shintaro Fujinami (2-5) for the Athletics.

Marlins vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cabrera - MIA (3-4, 5.02 ERA) vs Fujinami - OAK (2-5, 12.00 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera

The Marlins will send Cabrera (3-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 5.02, a 1.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.500.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Cabrera has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shintaro Fujinami

The Athletics are sending Fujinami (2-5) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 12.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the right-hander tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Atlanta Braves without surrendering a hit.

During 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 12.00 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .282 to opposing hitters.

Fujinami has recorded one quality start this season.

Fujinami will look to record his second game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 1.8 innings per appearance.

