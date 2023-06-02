Yuli Gurriel -- hitting .351 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Oakland Athletics, with Shintaro Fujinami on the mound, on June 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel is batting .273 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 65.7% of his 35 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 35), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gurriel has driven in a run in 12 games this season (34.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in 11 of 35 games (31.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.242 AVG .265
.265 OBP .315
.303 SLG .469
2 XBH 4
0 HR 3
0 RBI 7
4/0 K/BB 5/4
0 SB 1
15 GP 20
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (80.0%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (35.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.0%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics' 6.63 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 99 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
  • Fujinami (2-5) takes the mound for the Athletics in his fifth start of the season. He has a 12.00 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Atlanta Braves without allowing a hit.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 12.00, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .282 against him.
