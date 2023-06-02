Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Athletics - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yuli Gurriel -- hitting .351 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Oakland Athletics, with Shintaro Fujinami on the mound, on June 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .273 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks.
- In 65.7% of his 35 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 35), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 12 games this season (34.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 11 of 35 games (31.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.242
|AVG
|.265
|.265
|OBP
|.315
|.303
|SLG
|.469
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|7
|4/0
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|20
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (80.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (35.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (50.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.63 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 99 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- Fujinami (2-5) takes the mound for the Athletics in his fifth start of the season. He has a 12.00 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Atlanta Braves without allowing a hit.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 12.00, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .282 against him.
