Yuli Gurriel -- hitting .351 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Oakland Athletics, with Shintaro Fujinami on the mound, on June 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami

Shintaro Fujinami TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .273 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks.

In 65.7% of his 35 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 35), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 12 games this season (34.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 11 of 35 games (31.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .242 AVG .265 .265 OBP .315 .303 SLG .469 2 XBH 4 0 HR 3 0 RBI 7 4/0 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 20 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (80.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (35.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings