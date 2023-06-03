Aaron Ekblad will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Ekblad are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

Ekblad has averaged 23:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -14).

Ekblad has scored a goal in a game 12 times this season over 71 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Ekblad has a point in 28 of 71 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Ekblad has an assist in 19 of 71 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Ekblad has an implied probability of 41.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Ekblad has an implied probability of 32.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 71 Games 4 38 Points 4 14 Goals 0 24 Assists 4

