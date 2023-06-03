Aleksander Barkov Jr. and the Florida Panthers play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Barkov against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of info to help.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Barkov Season Stats Insights

In 68 games this season, Barkov has averaged 21:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.

In Barkov's 68 games played this season he's scored in 19 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Barkov has a point in 47 of 68 games this season, with multiple points in 22 of them.

Barkov has an assist in 38 of 68 games this year, with multiple assists on 16 occasions.

Barkov has an implied probability of 63.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Barkov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barkov Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 68 Games 4 78 Points 5 23 Goals 2 55 Assists 3

