Anthony Duclair will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Duclair's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Anthony Duclair vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Duclair Season Stats Insights

Duclair's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:51 per game on the ice, is +4.

Duclair has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 20 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Duclair has a point in seven of 20 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In five of 20 games this season, Duclair has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Duclair goes over his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Duclair going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Duclair Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 20 Games 3 9 Points 2 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.