Brandon Montour will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights meet in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Prop bets for Montour are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Brandon Montour vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Montour Season Stats Insights

Montour's plus-minus this season, in 24:07 per game on the ice, is +9.

Montour has a goal in 16 of 80 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Montour has a point in 51 of 80 games this season, with multiple points in 15 of them.

Montour has an assist in 42 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.

Montour's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 59.2% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Montour has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Montour Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 80 Games 4 73 Points 0 16 Goals 0 57 Assists 0

