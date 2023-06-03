Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Athletics - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .299 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- He ranks 14th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 61st in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 65.4% of his 52 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.8% of them.
- In 13.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 28.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.5%.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.241
|AVG
|.270
|.241
|OBP
|.329
|.259
|SLG
|.429
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|9
|21/0
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|19 (73.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (30.8%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (15.4%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.60).
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.7 per game).
- Medina (0-4 with a 6.83 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 24-year-old has a 6.83 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
