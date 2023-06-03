The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .299 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 61st in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 65.4% of his 52 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.8% of them.

In 13.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 28.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.5%.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .241 AVG .270 .241 OBP .329 .259 SLG .429 1 XBH 6 0 HR 2 1 RBI 9 21/0 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 26 19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

