The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

  • De La Cruz is batting .299 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.
  • He ranks 14th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 61st in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.
  • De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 65.4% of his 52 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.8% of them.
  • In 13.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 28.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 34.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 16
.241 AVG .270
.241 OBP .329
.259 SLG .429
1 XBH 6
0 HR 2
1 RBI 9
21/0 K/BB 19/6
0 SB 1
Home Away
26 GP 26
19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.60).
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Medina (0-4 with a 6.83 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In five games this season, the 24-year-old has a 6.83 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.