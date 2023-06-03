Carter Verhaeghe and the Florida Panthers are facing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Verhaeghe interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

  • In 81 games this season, Verhaeghe has averaged 17:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.
  • Verhaeghe has a goal in 30 games this year out of 81 games played, including multiple goals 10 times.
  • Verhaeghe has a point in 47 of 81 games this year, with multiple points in 21 of them.
  • In 28 of 81 games this season, Verhaeghe has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
  • Verhaeghe's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.4% that he goes over.
  • The implied probability of Verhaeghe going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Golden Knights

  • The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.
  • The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas
81 Games 4
73 Points 1
42 Goals 1
31 Assists 0

