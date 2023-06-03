Carter Verhaeghe Player Prop Bets: Panthers vs. Golden Knights - Stanley Cup Final Game 1
Carter Verhaeghe and the Florida Panthers are facing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Verhaeghe interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Carter Verhaeghe vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info
Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights
- In 81 games this season, Verhaeghe has averaged 17:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.
- Verhaeghe has a goal in 30 games this year out of 81 games played, including multiple goals 10 times.
- Verhaeghe has a point in 47 of 81 games this year, with multiple points in 21 of them.
- In 28 of 81 games this season, Verhaeghe has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
- Verhaeghe's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.4% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Verhaeghe going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.
Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.
- The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|81
|Games
|4
|73
|Points
|1
|42
|Goals
|1
|31
|Assists
|0
