Carter Verhaeghe and the Florida Panthers are facing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Verhaeghe interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)

0.5 points (Over odds: -159) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Verhaeghe has averaged 17:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.

Verhaeghe has a goal in 30 games this year out of 81 games played, including multiple goals 10 times.

Verhaeghe has a point in 47 of 81 games this year, with multiple points in 21 of them.

In 28 of 81 games this season, Verhaeghe has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Verhaeghe's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Verhaeghe going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 81 Games 4 73 Points 1 42 Goals 1 31 Assists 0

