Eetu Luostarinen will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights meet on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Luostarinen are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Eetu Luostarinen vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +185)

0.5 points (Over odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +285)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Luostarinen Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Luostarinen has averaged 15:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +18.

Luostarinen has a goal in 17 of 82 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Luostarinen has a point in 38 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Luostarinen has had an assist in a game 24 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Luostarinen hits the over on his points over/under is 35.1%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 26% of Luostarinen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Luostarinen Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 4 43 Points 2 17 Goals 0 26 Assists 2

