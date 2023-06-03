The opening game of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers square off, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are underdogs (+110) against the Golden Knights (-130).

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will take home the victory in Saturday's Stanley Cup Final action.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-130)

Golden Knights (-130) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 42-32-8 record this season and are 12-8-20 in games that have required overtime.

In the 34 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 49 points.

Across the 11 games this season the Panthers ended with just one goal, they have earned five points.

Florida has earned seven points (3-14-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Panthers have scored more than two goals in 68 games, earning 104 points from those contests.

This season, Florida has scored a single power-play goal in 41 games and registered 54 points with a record of 25-12-4.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 29-24-3 (61 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 38 games, going 24-11-3 to record 51 points.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 15th 31.6 Shots 36.9 1st 13th 31 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 18th 20.3% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

