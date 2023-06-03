Gustav Forsling Player Prop Bets: Panthers vs. Golden Knights - Stanley Cup Final Game 1
Gustav Forsling and the Florida Panthers are facing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Forsling in the Panthers-Golden Knights game? Use our stats and information below.
Gustav Forsling vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)
Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info
Panthers vs Golden Knights Player Props
Panthers vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
How to Watch Panthers vs Golden Knights
Forsling Season Stats Insights
- Forsling has averaged 23:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +18).
- Forsling has netted a goal in a game 12 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.
- In 35 of 82 games this year, Forsling has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.
- In 25 of 82 games this season, Forsling has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
- Forsling's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Forsling going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.8%.
Forsling Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|82
|Games
|4
|41
|Points
|0
|13
|Goals
|0
|28
|Assists
|0
