Gustav Forsling and the Florida Panthers are facing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Forsling in the Panthers-Golden Knights game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Gustav Forsling vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Forsling Season Stats Insights

  • Forsling has averaged 23:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +18).
  • Forsling has netted a goal in a game 12 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.
  • In 35 of 82 games this year, Forsling has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.
  • In 25 of 82 games this season, Forsling has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
  • Forsling's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he goes over.
  • The implied probability of Forsling going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.8%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Forsling Stats vs. the Golden Knights

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas
82 Games 4
41 Points 0
13 Goals 0
28 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.