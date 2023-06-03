Gustav Forsling and the Florida Panthers are facing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Forsling in the Panthers-Golden Knights game? Use our stats and information below.

Gustav Forsling vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Forsling Season Stats Insights

Forsling has averaged 23:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +18).

Forsling has netted a goal in a game 12 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 35 of 82 games this year, Forsling has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 25 of 82 games this season, Forsling has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Forsling's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Forsling going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.8%.

Forsling Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 4 41 Points 0 13 Goals 0 28 Assists 0

