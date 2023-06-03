Jean Segura -- with an on-base percentage of .195 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is hitting .198 with three doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
  • Segura has gotten at least one hit in 49.0% of his games this season (24 of 49), with at least two hits 10 times (20.4%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 49 games this year.
  • In seven games this season, Segura has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in 12 of 49 games so far this year.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.200 AVG .172
.254 OBP .213
.218 SLG .207
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
3 RBI 0
11/4 K/BB 11/2
1 SB 1
Home Away
27 GP 22
16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%)
5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
8 (29.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (9.1%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 6.60 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Medina (0-4 with a 6.83 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed a 6.83 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
