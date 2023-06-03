Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Athletics - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jean Segura -- with an on-base percentage of .195 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Athletics Player Props
|Marlins vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Athletics
|Marlins vs Athletics Odds
|Marlins vs Athletics Prediction
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .198 with three doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
- Segura has gotten at least one hit in 49.0% of his games this season (24 of 49), with at least two hits 10 times (20.4%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 49 games this year.
- In seven games this season, Segura has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in 12 of 49 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.200
|AVG
|.172
|.254
|OBP
|.213
|.218
|SLG
|.207
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|0
|11/4
|K/BB
|11/2
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|22
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (36.4%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (9.1%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.60 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.7 per game).
- Medina (0-4 with a 6.83 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 6.83 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.