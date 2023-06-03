Jean Segura -- with an on-base percentage of .195 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .198 with three doubles, a triple and 12 walks.

Segura has gotten at least one hit in 49.0% of his games this season (24 of 49), with at least two hits 10 times (20.4%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 49 games this year.

In seven games this season, Segura has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in 12 of 49 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .200 AVG .172 .254 OBP .213 .218 SLG .207 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 0 11/4 K/BB 11/2 1 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 22 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (9.1%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings