Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Athletics - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Joey Wendle and his .417 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (151 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Oakland Athletics and Luis Medina on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .175 with two doubles, two triples and seven walks.
- Wendle has a base hit in 10 of 22 games played this year (45.5%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 22 games this year.
- Wendle has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in three of 22 games so far this season.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.167
|.111
|OBP
|.167
|.000
|SLG
|.417
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|2/1
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (8.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.60 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.7 per game).
- Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.83 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 6.83 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
