Joey Wendle and his .417 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (151 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Oakland Athletics and Luis Medina on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .175 with two doubles, two triples and seven walks.

Wendle has a base hit in 10 of 22 games played this year (45.5%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 22 games this year.

Wendle has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in three of 22 games so far this season.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 .000 AVG .167 .111 OBP .167 .000 SLG .417 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 2/1 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 12 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

