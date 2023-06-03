Joey Wendle and his .417 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (151 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Oakland Athletics and Luis Medina on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

  • Wendle is batting .175 with two doubles, two triples and seven walks.
  • Wendle has a base hit in 10 of 22 games played this year (45.5%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 22 games this year.
  • Wendle has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in three of 22 games so far this season.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
.000 AVG .167
.111 OBP .167
.000 SLG .417
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
2/1 K/BB 2/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 12
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Athletics' 6.60 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.83 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 6.83 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
