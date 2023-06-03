On Saturday, Jorge Soler (.718 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Athletics.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (52) this season while batting .249 with 28 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

In 33 of 56 games this year (58.9%) Soler has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (23.2%).

In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (26.8%, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate).

Soler has driven in a run in 19 games this year (33.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (17.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (44.6%), including seven multi-run games (12.5%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .215 .306 OBP .311 .567 SLG .446 11 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 9 19/4 K/BB 21/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 28 17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (57.1%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (28.6%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (57.1%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (32.1%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (39.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings