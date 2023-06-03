Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Athletics - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Jorge Soler (.718 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Athletics.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (52) this season while batting .249 with 28 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- In 33 of 56 games this year (58.9%) Soler has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (23.2%).
- In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (26.8%, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Soler has driven in a run in 19 games this year (33.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (17.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (44.6%), including seven multi-run games (12.5%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.215
|.306
|OBP
|.311
|.567
|SLG
|.446
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|9
|19/4
|K/BB
|21/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|17 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (57.1%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (28.6%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (57.1%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (32.1%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (39.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.60 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 100 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
- Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.83 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came in relief on Sunday when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.83, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
