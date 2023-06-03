Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the hill, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.429), slugging percentage (.456) and OPS (.885) this season.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.
  • In 81.1% of his games this year (43 of 53), Arraez has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (41.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in just one game this season.
  • Arraez has had an RBI in 17 games this year (32.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.5%).
  • In 17 games this season (32.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 16
.393 AVG .403
.441 OBP .471
.426 SLG .548
2 XBH 6
0 HR 1
7 RBI 6
3/5 K/BB 6/8
1 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 25
22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (84.0%)
11 (39.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (44.0%)
6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.60).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Athletics will send Medina (0-4) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.83 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In five games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.83, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
