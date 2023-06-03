Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the hill, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.429), slugging percentage (.456) and OPS (.885) this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

In 81.1% of his games this year (43 of 53), Arraez has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (41.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Arraez has had an RBI in 17 games this year (32.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.5%).

In 17 games this season (32.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .393 AVG .403 .441 OBP .471 .426 SLG .548 2 XBH 6 0 HR 1 7 RBI 6 3/5 K/BB 6/8 1 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 25 22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (84.0%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (44.0%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings