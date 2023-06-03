Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Athletics - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the hill, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Athletics Player Props
|Marlins vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Athletics
|Marlins vs Athletics Odds
|Marlins vs Athletics Prediction
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.429), slugging percentage (.456) and OPS (.885) this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.
- In 81.1% of his games this year (43 of 53), Arraez has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (41.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Arraez has had an RBI in 17 games this year (32.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.5%).
- In 17 games this season (32.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.393
|AVG
|.403
|.441
|OBP
|.471
|.426
|SLG
|.548
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|3/5
|K/BB
|6/8
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|22 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (84.0%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (44.0%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.60).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics will send Medina (0-4) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.83 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.83, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.