Saturday's game between the Miami Marlins (30-28) and Oakland Athletics (12-47) squaring off at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on June 3.

The Marlins will give the nod to Eury Perez (2-1) versus the Athletics and Luis Medina (0-4).

Marlins vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 5, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Marlins have won three of their last five games against the spread.

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 12, or 57.1%, of those games.

Miami has played as favorites of -210 or more once this season and lost that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami has scored 214 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Marlins have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).

Marlins Schedule