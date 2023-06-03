Marlins vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 3
Saturday's game between the Miami Marlins (30-28) and Oakland Athletics (12-47) squaring off at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on June 3.
The Marlins will give the nod to Eury Perez (2-1) versus the Athletics and Luis Medina (0-4).
Marlins vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Marlins vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Marlins 5, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Marlins have won three of their last five games against the spread.
- The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 12, or 57.1%, of those games.
- Miami has played as favorites of -210 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Marlins.
- Miami has scored 214 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 28
|@ Angels
|W 2-0
|Eury Pérez vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 30
|Padres
|L 9-4
|Sandy Alcantara vs Ryan Weathers
|May 31
|Padres
|W 2-1
|Braxton Garrett vs Blake Snell
|June 1
|Padres
|L 10-1
|Jesús Luzardo vs Joe Musgrove
|June 2
|Athletics
|W 4-0
|Edward Cabrera vs Shintaro Fujinami
|June 3
|Athletics
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Luis Medina
|June 4
|Athletics
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Paul Blackburn
|June 5
|Royals
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs TBA
|June 6
|Royals
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Zack Greinke
|June 7
|Royals
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Jordan Lyles
|June 9
|@ White Sox
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Dylan Cease
