Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics are ready for a matchup with Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +170 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -210 +170 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

The Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Marlins are 3-2-0 against the spread.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won 12 of the 21 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (57.1%).

Miami has played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Marlins have a 67.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 57 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Miami, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-28-4).

The Marlins have put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-13 14-15 13-15 16-13 21-19 8-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.