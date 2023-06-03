The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler head into the second of a three-game series against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 24th in MLB play with 55 total home runs.

Miami's .392 slugging percentage is 21st in MLB.

The Marlins are ninth in the majors with a .257 batting average.

Miami has the No. 27 offense in MLB play, scoring 3.7 runs per game (214 total runs).

The Marlins rank 19th in MLB with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Marlins strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 14 average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.

Miami's 4.34 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 22nd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.339).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins are sending Eury Perez (2-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Angels W 2-0 Away Eury Pérez Patrick Sandoval 5/30/2023 Padres L 9-4 Home Sandy Alcantara Ryan Weathers 5/31/2023 Padres W 2-1 Home Braxton Garrett Blake Snell 6/1/2023 Padres L 10-1 Home Jesús Luzardo Joe Musgrove 6/2/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Home Edward Cabrera Shintaro Fujinami 6/3/2023 Athletics - Home Eury Pérez Luis Medina 6/4/2023 Athletics - Home Sandy Alcantara Paul Blackburn 6/5/2023 Royals - Home Braxton Garrett - 6/6/2023 Royals - Home Jesús Luzardo Zack Greinke 6/7/2023 Royals - Home Edward Cabrera Jordan Lyles 6/9/2023 White Sox - Away Eury Pérez Dylan Cease

