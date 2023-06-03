How to Watch the Marlins vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler head into the second of a three-game series against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at LoanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Explore More About This Game
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 24th in MLB play with 55 total home runs.
- Miami's .392 slugging percentage is 21st in MLB.
- The Marlins are ninth in the majors with a .257 batting average.
- Miami has the No. 27 offense in MLB play, scoring 3.7 runs per game (214 total runs).
- The Marlins rank 19th in MLB with a .317 on-base percentage.
- The Marlins strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 14 average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.
- Miami's 4.34 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 22nd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.339).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins are sending Eury Perez (2-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Angels
|W 2-0
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/30/2023
|Padres
|L 9-4
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Ryan Weathers
|5/31/2023
|Padres
|W 2-1
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Blake Snell
|6/1/2023
|Padres
|L 10-1
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Joe Musgrove
|6/2/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-0
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Shintaro Fujinami
|6/3/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Luis Medina
|6/4/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Paul Blackburn
|6/5/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|-
|6/6/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Zack Greinke
|6/7/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Jordan Lyles
|6/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Dylan Cease
