The Miami Marlins (30-28) will look to Jorge Soler when they host Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (12-47) at LoanDepot park on Saturday, June 3. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Marlins are -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+170). The total is 8 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Eury Perez - MIA (2-1, 2.84 ERA) vs Luis Medina - OAK (0-4, 6.83 ERA)

Marlins vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Marlins vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 12, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Marlins have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (21.1%) in those contests.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 4-24 when favored by +170 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 4th

