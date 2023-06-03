You can find player prop bet odds for Jorge Soler, Esteury Ruiz and other players on the Miami Marlins and Oakland Athletics heading into their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Soler Stats

Soler has recorded 52 hits with 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 36 runs.

He has a slash line of .249/.332/.545 so far this year.

Soler has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .125 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Padres Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Padres May. 31 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Luis Arraez has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run, 18 walks and 21 RBI (73 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .374/.429/.456 on the season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 1 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Padres May. 31 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres May. 30 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Angels May. 28 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 61 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run, 10 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.

He's slashing .270/.335/.350 on the season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Braves May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves May. 29 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Astros May. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has nine doubles, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 32 RBI (45 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .260/.363/.503 so far this season.

Rooker takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .188 with two doubles and two walks.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves May. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves May. 29 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

