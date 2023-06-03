The Miami Marlins (30-28) meet the Oakland Athletics (12-47) on Saturday at LoanDepot park, at 4:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Eury Perez (2-1) for the Marlins and Luis Medina (0-4) for the Athletics.

Marlins vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (2-1, 2.84 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (0-4, 6.83 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

The Marlins will send Perez (2-1) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing two hits.

The 20-year-old has an ERA of 2.84, a 1.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.211 in four games this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Medina

Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.83 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In five games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.83, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .255 against him.

Medina has registered two quality starts this season.

Medina will try to build on a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per appearance).

