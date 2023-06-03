Matthew Tkachuk will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Tkachuk available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -130)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, Tkachuk has averaged 20:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +29.

Tkachuk has a goal in 31 games this year out of 79 games played, including multiple goals seven times.

Tkachuk has a point in 56 games this year (out of 79), including multiple points 34 times.

Tkachuk has an assist in 45 of 79 games played this season, including multiple assists 18 times.

The implied probability that Tkachuk hits the over on his points prop total is 37.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tkachuk has an implied probability of 56.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 79 Games 5 109 Points 5 40 Goals 1 69 Assists 4

